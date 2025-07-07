King, Vieira and Seejatan steal the spotlight at GMRSC’s Circuit Racing Meet

The second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) 2025 Circuit Racing Championship roared to life over the weekend at the South Dakota Circuit, delivering edge-of-the-seat action and standout performances from seasoned champions and emerging talents alike. Yesterday’s races unfolded before an enthusiastic crowd, with competitors in Group 4, bikes, and lower-tier car classes keeping spectators on their feet.

Veteran racer Andrew King once again proved his dominance in Group 4, sweeping all three races. King opened with a 6-lap time of 8:13.799s, holding off Mohan Rangasammy (8:16.225s) and Poorandat Boodhoo (8:20.237s). He maintained his grip on the class in Race 2 with a win in 8:47.835s, and wrapped up a flawless day by clocking the fastest Group 4 time of the event at 8:08.187s in the final race. Rangasammy remained consistent with two second-place finishes, while Stefan Jeffrey edged his way onto the podium twice.

In the Group 3 category, competition was equally fierce. Christopher Lall captured the first race with a time of 8:55.438s, while Mohamed Shiraz Roshandin rose to the occasion in Races 2 and 3 with a best time of 8:54.770s.