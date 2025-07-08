He was more than just “good”

-A tribute to Rickey Singh from Roxanne (Gibbs) Brancker

Journalism is a noble profession that requires dedication, hard work, and a passion for the truth. And, thus, good journalists should be dedicated, work hard and pursue the truth with every passionate bone in their body.

Rickey Singh was such a journalist – but Rickey was more than just a “good” journalist – he was an outstanding and well-respected journalist who made a lasting impact on the world of journalism.

Journalism is a field that is often overlooked and underappreciated, yet it is an essential part of our society.

It is with heavy heart, but I am honoured to pay tribute to my dear friend, who worked tirelessly over many years, to uncover truths, and bring them to light, especially when those truths were hiding behind regional political masks.

Although we didn’t always see eye to eye, I always admired the way Rickey spent his life travelling around the Caribbean in pursuit of stories and never shied away from difficult topics – even when they called him controversial and other unflattering names.

From the time I was a little girl growing up in Guyana, I loved to listen to “Rickey Singh & Percy Armstrong”, two well-known journalists, who grilled then Prime Minister of Guyana, Forbes Burnham at press conferences which were broadcast live on Radio Demerara.

Rickey had a deep understanding of the politics of Guyana and later Barbados and the entire Caribbean, eventually editing the “Caribbean Contact”, which was a beacon for regional integrationists.

Although I knew of him and his work, I didn’t personally meet Rickey until 1983 when the then Barbados Prime Minister, Tom Adams, revoked his Barbados work permit because he was upset with Rickey’s criticism of the US-led Grenada invasion.

That night I met Rickey, his beautiful wife, Dolly, and their children who all arrived at the Caribbean Conference of Churches (CCC) headquarters in Belleville to stand by his side.

I was there with Harold Hoyte, Editor-in-Chief of the Nation at the time. We were there to show our support. And as those weeks turned into months, the Nation newspaper stood by Rickey as he wrote stories and editorials against Adams’ action.

Rickey’s wealth of knowledge and connections in the Caribbean were expansive and very impressive. He had the personal telephone number for every Caribbean leader. That is a treasure for any journalist and as an editor myself at the time, he was the keeper of that treasure for me.

I turned to him when we wanted difficult questions answered and he would always assist with the answers from those prime ministers.

Rickey was one of the easiest journalists to work with. His column was always on time, on point and on the ball.

He explained political issues in a way that was accessible to anyone who followed the Caribbean political scene.

I admired his in-depth analyses and his commitment to accuracy. As his editor at the time, I had great confidence in his work. I trusted him fully.

Rickey, was an exemplary example of what it means to be a journalist.

He spent years honing his craft and was an inspiration to aspiring journalists throughout the Caribbean.

He was an inspiration to me and many others, such as Eric Smith and Earl Bousquet, another Caribbean journalist of note, who counted him as a loyal friend, dedicated colleague and true inspirer in the career that we chose.

Today, I wish his family deepest condolences from my family. Rickey not only dedicated his life to journalism, but he dedicated his life to his late wife Dolly, his six children and many grandchildren.

As we, his friends and family, say goodbye to the man who made journalism his life, we can all stand together and sing for Rickey, the Mighty Gabby’s popular anthem: “Well Done”.

RIP, my dear friend. You will be sorely missed.

(Roxanne Brancker is a former Executive Editor of the NATION newspaper in Barbados).