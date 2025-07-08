Ali backs free movement progress but says some member states ‘need more time’

(Jamaica Gleaner) Guyana’s President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has acknowledged progress in the free movement of people within CARICOM but noted that some countries still need more time to adapt.

“Some countries will need more time to transition. We’re finding the right language and framework to support that,” the Guyanese president noted yesterday.

He was speaking at the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government under way in Montego Bay.

The free movement portfolio is led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Alli’s comments came as regional crime and security dominated discussions, with new CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, identifying the fight against gang violence as a major priority during his six-month tenure.

President Ali outlined a four-pronged security strategy focused on infrastructure, legislative reform, judicial efficiency, and border protection using technology.

“We must ensure we have the right legal framework. The judicial system must work efficiently. And we must invest in our borders and the technology to stop illegal firearms and other threats,” he said.

Ali further called for stronger regional cooperation to tackle the key challenges facing the Caribbean, including climate change, crime, and economic integration.

“There are many different challenges that we as a region have to confront—climate security, food security, and national security. What we are sure of is that the only way we can get ahead of these challenges is if we work together in an integrated way,” he told reporters.

On the matter of reparations for slavery, Ali urged a united stance from CARICOM members: “This is not an issue for us to have a separate position on. We must have a common agenda and a common framework.”

Highlighting Guyana’s role in climate action, he said, “We are the most affected by climate change, but also the region that has given the greatest leadership.”

Ali added that Guyana now co-chairs the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership and is launching a Global Biodiversity Alliance.