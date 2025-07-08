Dual citizens not qualified for Parliament – GECOM reminds

With Nomination Day for the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections fast approaching, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has issued a reminder to all political stakeholders and aspiring candidates: individuals holding dual citizenship are not qualified to be elected as Members of the National Assembly.

In a press release dated July 6, 2025, GECOM adverted to what it said was the paramount importance of adherence to constitutional provisions governing eligibility for parliamentary office. The commission stated that any List of Candidates featuring a dual citizen would be considered “defective.”

The advisory highlighted Article 155(1)(a) of the Constitution, which stipulates that “no person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”