Figueira regrets that PPP/C years not scrutinized by PAC

but says there were significant accomplishments

With his tenure as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at an end, former APNU+AFC MP Jermaine Figueira expressed regret to Stabroek News that the parliamentary body was unable to scrutinize the audit reports the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration. Term in office.

“Most unfortunate we didn’t get there. We didn’t get to interrogate for 2020 to present,” Figueira stated in an interview with Stabroek News. Review of the public accounts by the PAC had been severely backlogged and its last session it had been discussing the 2019 report of the Office of the Auditor General.

Figueira assumed the PAC chairmanship on July 2, 2021, following the contentious removal of his predecessor, David Patterson, via a no-confidence motion. His election, at a meeting convened by Speaker Manzoor Nadir, saw him nominated by opposition colleague Ganesh Mahipaul and seconded by Patterson, proceeding without objection. At the time of his appointment, Figueira had affirmed the opposition’s commitment to a rigorous agenda.