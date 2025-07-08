GDF assists in transporting hinterland patients

Yesterday, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) provided critical air support to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for the transfer of post- and pre-surgical patients between remote hinterland communities.

The GDF Air Corps conducted a coordinated mission across the locations of Ogle, Port Kaituma, and Bemichi. A release from the GDF said that the operation involved multiple transfers aimed at ensuring timely medical attention for individuals requiring urgent care.

Commanding the aircraft was Major Loyden Layne, with Major Darell Britton serving as the Air Operations Officer and Sergeant Kevin David completing the crew.