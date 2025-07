Grell now Managing Director of ANSA Merchant Bank

Stephen Grell has been named as the new Managing Director of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited, effective July 1, 2025.

The announcement was made by the ANSA McAL Group.

A seasoned executive with 20+ years of experience across the Caribbean and the UK, ANSA McAL said that Grell brings “deep financial expertise and a passion for sustainable growth”.

Grell was previously Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.

On May 31st this year, Republic Bank announced his departure.