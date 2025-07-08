`Rickey Singh was fiercely independent and stood up for press freedom in Guyana’ – President

President Irfaan Ali on Sunday joined with the local and regional media fraternity in mourning the passing of Guyanese journalist, Rickey Singh, who he described as one of the stalwarts of Caribbean journalism and a distinguished son of Guyana who was courageous in standing up for press freedom and democracy.

In a statement issued from the Office of the President (OP), Ali noted that Singh entered journalism at a young age and quickly became a formidable presence in the local media. His reporting in Guyana, Ali continued, was marked by fierce independence and a deep commitment to democratic values—qualities that, in the political context of the time, came at a personal cost.

Ali described Singh as one never afraid to speak uncomfortable truths and noted that his principled journalism, especially at a time when the state media was extending its tentacles in Guyana, would eventually lead to his departure from the country. A decade later, while serving as editor of Caribbean Contact, Ali said Singh again found himself targeted—this time in Barbados, where his work permit was revoked following his public criticism of the US invasion of Grenada. In both instances, Ali said Singh paid a price for standing up to the powers of his time.