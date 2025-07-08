Stories behind the success of two NGSA students

When the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2025 results were released, two names stood out not only for their academic performance, but for the stories behind them.

Eleven-year-old Christian Ramsey of Mae’s Primary emerged as his school’s top performer and secured third place nationally. Meanwhile, at Green Acres Primary, Shalom Morris-Boussard’s unexpected success story unfolded. He defied early doubts, personal challenges, and a rocky academic start to earn a place at St Rose’s High School.

Both boys, while from different schools and circumstances, showed what perseverance and support can achieve.

Christian Ramsey: ‘The right balance’

Peters Hall resident Christian began at Mae’s since playgroup and quickly grew into a quiet, focused learner. Speaking to Stabroek News, he credited his success to a strong support system of teachers, friends, and family. “As long as I try my best, everything will be okay,” he shared confidently.