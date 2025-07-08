Wikki/Calcuni Toshao stomps on WIN flag

A dramatic incident unfolded on Sunday in Wikki/Calcuni, captured widely across social media platforms, showing Toshao Kevin Seegolam snatching and stomping on flags belonging to supporters of the WIN party. The volatile scene in the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region, marked by loud screams and a visible tussle, has sparked strong condemnation and calls for official action from the party involved.

Eyewitness accounts and social media footage depict Seegolam making his way through a crowd, at a women’s cricket event, when he began to aggressively grab flags from individuals, subsequently trampling them on the ground. Persons believed to be his family members were seen attempting to restrain him amidst the chaos, as attendees tried to shield their flags from his grasp.

While no formal reports have yet been lodged with the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) or the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), members of the WIN party said to SN that they expect media monitors from the ERC to take swift action, citing numerous social media tags on posts documenting the incident.

WIN meetings in various parts of the country have been disrupted by supporters of the ruling PPP/C.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, Mark France, Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), which now falls under the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) umbrella, shed light on the events leading up to the confrontation. France explained that WIN’s presence in Calcuni was a response to requests from community members who expressed a desire to meet Azruddin Mohamed, the Presidential candidate of the party.

France stated that the visit was not an official campaign event, but rather a “fun day organized by the Wikki/Calcuni grouping,” centred around a female cricket match. “It was a public event. It was not a village day or a village anything,” France emphasized, noting that people from various villages, including Linden and other areas were invited.

According to France, the WIN contingent, including himself, the party’s driver and photographer, arrived at Wikki/Calcuni to a “rapturous” response. He stated that supporters immediately requested flags that the party had brought for future outreaches.

The situation escalated upon their attempted entry through a gate, where France encountered Seegolam. “I saw him come in and shouting … telling us, ‘but don’t come in. Don’t come in. Don’t come in,'” France recounted.

Despite Mohamed already being inside, France said he advised caution and suggested staying outside along the perimeter. However, village councillors and senior community members, including three older women on the council, reportedly insisted, “no, no, no, no, no. This is our village. This is our council. We control what happens here, not just one person.”

“So, it was basically the toshao against everyone,” France concluded. He described how Seegolam continued his disruptive behaviour, snatching a flag from a young lady’s hand and trampling on it before being restrained by friends and family. “In the end, he retired and fell asleep somewhere in a corner,” France added, expressing sadness over the “negative publicity” brought to an otherwise successful community event.

France reiterated that the visit was not a campaign activity, but rather an informal interaction with community members, who collected flags and sought photos with Mohamed. He believes this may have “annoyed some persons,” but noted that the incident has paradoxically led to “extended invitations from every single village in the Berbice River, who are all backing us for the election.”

Mohamed corroborated France’s account to SN of a widely attended cricket game, with teams from Georgetown and Essequibo participating alongside other teams. He highlighted that it was an open public event requiring no special permission for attendance.

Mohamed stated, “the toshao was trying to approach me and other persons tried to brace him off …” He described seeing Seegolam attempting to approach them amidst the large crowd, noting the presence of “persons there with … PPP t-shirts.”