Monitoring Chinese businesses

At his press conference on July 3rd at PPP headquarters, the General Secretary of the party who is also the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo said that the government is monitoring the purchase of goods by Chinese businesses here against those of distributors as reports of payments by way of gold and foreign currency have surfaced, with local banks holding few records from those entities.

“The Chinese supermarkets et cetera; we are checking how they are paying for their goods because some may be through the purchase of gold and we are examining that, and some may be through the purchase of currency because they can’t come through the formal banking system,” Mr Jagdeo stated.

“We are watching carefully. You are going to see enforcement action against a lot of those people…,” he added.

In the face of reported shortages of United States dollars and government’s periodic release of substantial sums to local banks, Mr Jagdeo said that government has been examining if the injections are being used for legitimate purposes.

“… we have been examining, in an attempt to make sure that all our resources are going for legitimate purposes. [To ensure that] the money in circulation is utilised for legitimate purposes and that our foreign currency is being used to support Guyanese demand for goods and services,” he explained.

“We examine those who have requested money from the banks, their banks, so the banks know who they are selling money to and in that request for purchase of resources from the bank, we do not see a number of companies that are doing business here; Trinidadian, [and] Chinese especially, that they are not on that list,” he disclosed.

Mr Jagdeo’s ministrations on the varied problems have come very late in the day and little can be expected. Talk is cheap. Parliament has now been dissolved and Mr Jagdeo’s government will end in two months. For all of the nearly five years that the PPP/C has been in office, the business community has struggled to varying degrees to ensure a smooth and adequate flow of foreign currency into the market. The government through the Central Bank has made interventions only when it was deemed necessary and after outcries from the business community. The interplay of the gold and foreign currency markets in the Chinese trading sector and the access of Trinidadian businesses to hard currency flows have long been on the agenda here without being systematically dissected.

It should also be pointed out that the stunning bribery allegations put to Mr Jagdeo on February 1st 2022 by the US-based media outlet, Vice News went completely uninvestigated by the Guyana Government and law enforcement here. These allegations swirled around naturalised Chinese businessman Su Zhirong who claimed that through his broker and with the payment of bribes, deals could be cleared by the Vice President and there was no trace of money to Mr Jagdeo. Vice News had to put to Mr Jagdeo that Mr Su had said “…if you want to get anything done in Guyana you need some hook-ups, ‘I am very close with the Vice-President and other officials. The Vice-President and I share a very close relationship, also you do the business he would help out no matter what. No one else can help like he does.’ He also said when he is talking to prospective investors the Vice President said he can change the constitution. He said ‘he can manage everything… he has already changed to help us as much as possible. Of course you have to give back to him in return.’”

Mr Jagdeo had vehemently denied the allegations and had lodged a lawsuit against Mr Su who was a tenant of his at the time. Mr Su conveniently vanished and his allegations have never been tested. The spread of Mr Su’s business interests and his bold, recorded statements would have suggested he was well connected with the government and requiring considered investigation.

Where the government showed complete disinterest in examining concerns about the establishment of Chinese businesses and their financial transactions was in relation to a serious complaint by the business community here. On April 22, 2024, a group of over 60 business owners wrote to President Ali, complaining about the proliferation of non-naturalised Chinese-owned businesses allegedly engaged in unfair competition and with the seeming lack of regulatory certificates and licences.

“We are a consortium of Guyanese business owners and concerned citizens, comprising of about sixty-five (65) entities and individuals. We wish to express our serious apprehensions regarding the proliferation of non-naturalized Chinese owned businesses, predominantly supermarkets and hardware stores, throughout communities in Guyana,” stated the letter.

“These establishments often emerge in close proximity to our own businesses, and sometimes multiple similar Chinese stores are established on the same street. While we recognize and embrace healthy competition for the benefit of consumers, our primary concern pertains to the perceived lack of adherence by Chinese businesses to the same laws and regulations governing Guyanese enterprises,” the letter added.

Highlighted too was the fact that the Chinese businesses open beyond specified business hours. The letter also asserted that many of the Chinese stores “fail to provide tax invoices automatically with purchases, and when requested, such invoices are begrudgingly provided.”

“Additionally, they neglect to display TIN (Tax Information Numbers) on invoices, omit charging VAT on applicable items and abstain from listing product descriptions on invoices. Furthermore, there have been instances where consumers unknowingly purchased expired food items from these establishments, only to find no recourse for product support.”

The local business persons expressed the belief that these are flagrant breaches which have raised questions about accountability and concerns about oversight by the relevant authorities.

“While we refrain from premature conclusions, we cannot help speculate whether these non-naturalized Chinese business receive preferential treatment or special concessions. Thus, we seek clarification on this matter,” the letter said.

Needless to say, fourteen months later, there is no evidence to show that the matters raised by the local community have been addressed by President Ali or the Guyana Revenue Authority. In the meanwhile, proliferation of Chinese-owned businesses in all parts of the city and country continues. There is no problem at all with Chinese businesses setting up shop here as long as they comply with local laws and fair competition prevails particularly in sectors where Guyanese businesses are at risk of being forced out.

Several weeks ago, the Sunday Stabroek reported on the prohibition of the operation of a Chinese-owned supermarket in Prashad Nagar as it was not in compliance with the required procedures set by the city and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). This refusal appeared to be an outlier and was probably connected to the establishments that were in the vicinity of the proposed supermarket.

If orderly planning had been present in the city and other parts of the country there would have been no problem in residential areas and in the business community as it relates to Chinese-owned premises but disorder seems to prevail. Is it the case that when an application is made by a Chinese-owned enterprise that the authorities determine from the outset whether the investment is required or justified? If an application is made, for example, for a supermarket on Lamaha Street or Sheriff Street is there an examination of whether there is a need for such? In other words, are the authorities improperly permitting the establishment of Chinese-owned enterprises in sectors that have no need for them and pushing out local businesses? Shouldn’t these investments be limited to sectors that have shortcomings and gaps such as light manufacturing and technology? How has permission been granted or a blind eye turned to the mushrooming of businesses in clearly residential areas? Municipal, regional and neighbourhood councils and the CH&PA have to be accountable over the disorder that continues and they must take decisive action. This is something that has eluded the Ali administration notwithstanding Mr Jagdeo’s recent utterances.