Dear Editor

The party perceived to be in disarray was the first to officially hit the campaign trail with its launch. Bashing the incumbent on its management of the country, a number of lofty pledges were rolled off tongues in fiery, ‘time up’ speeches, should it win the coveted prize of government, in what can be described as: give supporters what they want to hear irrespective of reality or sustainability.

The roll of the tongue included 35% salary increase on the first day by the stroke of a pen (executive style borrowed from another president’s playbook?) There was no mention of the elephant in the room – renegotiation of the oil and gas contract and attendant public concerns. Further, no meaningful programmes on health, housing, education, tourism were gleaned, to name a few.

The launch can be described as a pocketful of dreams and wishes – long on promises short on substance.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed