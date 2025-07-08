Letters to the Editor

Give supporters what they want to hear

By

Dear Editor 

The party perceived to be in disarray was the first to officially hit the campaign trail with its launch. Bashing the incumbent on its management of the country, a number of lofty pledges were rolled off tongues in fiery, ‘time up’ speeches, should it win the coveted prize of government, in what can be described as: give supporters what they want to hear irrespective of reality or sustainability.

The roll of the tongue included 35% salary increase on the first day by the stroke of a pen (executive style borrowed from another president’s playbook?) There was no mention of the elephant in the room – renegotiation of the oil and gas contract and attendant public concerns.  Further, no meaningful programmes on health, housing, education, tourism were gleaned, to name a few.  

The launch can be described as a pocketful of dreams and wishes – long on promises short on substance. 

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed 

Trending