Guyana Cricket Board’s open and unambiguous political endorsement runs counter to ICC mandate of non-political alignment

Dear Editor,

The unprecedented endorsement of the PPP/C by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), more so, without consent of its members’ organizations, not only highlights the latest symptom of GCB’s incessant authoritarian behaviour and subservience to the PPP/C, but also sadly sows the grave divisiveness of a nation where cricket has been the foremost passion of unity across racial and political lines.

In a recent speech, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, President of the GCB, imperiously declared “it is with absolute conviction and unwavering confidence that I, as President of the GCB, and on behalf of its entire membership, hereby publicly and wholeheartedly endorse the leadership and presidency of President Ali and the PPP/C”.

Responding to justifiable scathing criticisms for such a dictatorial act of political biasness coming from the national cricket body mandated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to be non-aligned with all political interests, Mr. Singh, though claiming that the GCB is “apolitical and autonomous”, doubled down pitching for the PPP/C that “President Ali is a leader of exceptional charisma, vision, and integrity. His commitment to building One Guyana (PPP/C’s political slogan) – a nation where all people, regardless of background, ethnicity, or political persuasion, have the opportunity to thrive – is well known”.

It’s either Mr. Singh didn’t Google the meanings of “apolitical” and “autonomous”; or, he is dutifully cowering to his bossman Jagdeo mantra that Guyanese are “stupid” enough to not find his endorsement to be nothing but a full-throated advertisement for the PPP/C election campaign. This disturbing bald-faced atrocity is only the tip of the iceberg of the perpetual unseemly involvement of the highest ranks of the PPP/C in the GCB’s decision-making including appointments, removals, and side linings.

As expected, our incompetent AG Nandlall who has mouth worries, had to chime in with his foolishness that “members of the GCB have chosen to exercise this fundamental right and freedom.”

Since Nandlall continues to cowardly duck and hide from a public debate with yours truly, let me school him herein, that GCB members do indeed have that “right and freedom” to endorse whosoever they want in their capacity as individuals; but none of them has any “right and freedom” whatsoever, to arrogate unto themselves, any such authority to speak for all of GCB’s sub-Boards, Associations and Clubs without their consent on such a sensitive and consequential matter. For instance, did Mr. Singh get permissions from the Demerara Cricket Club, and the Malteenoes and McKenzie Sports Club to endorse the PPP/C on their behalf? I bet not, and close my case!

To add, I had the privilege of being a key member of a special ICC Advisory Committee which wrote the USA Cricket (USAC) constitution, and followed-up with becoming a member of USAC’s Administration, thus, am well grounded in the ICC’s intolerance for Governments’ interferences in ICC sanctioned cricket – offences that have resulted in suspensions of several countries.

The above notwithstanding, I call upon Mr. Singh to come clean and tell the people of Guyana:

i) Whether or not the allegations are true that there was no mandate by a GCB Meeting or resolution of the Board authorizing his endorsement of the PPP/C.

ii) Whether or not President Ali or any Minister has been involved/interfering in GCB’s decisions such as removals and appointments to the GCB and its sub-organizations.

iii) Why, in only his first term and unprecedented for 80+ years, he doubled his tenure from two to four years to hold on to power, despite serious questions about the legality of GCB to change the Cricket Act which, as an Act, could only be changed by legislation; and why did he so adamantly oppose the CWI’s same proposal to increase its Board tenures.

iv) How could he describe as “apolitical and autonomous”, the entire GCB Executives donning the PPP/C’s emblematic red shirts when visiting President Ali after Singh’s re-election; and how could he officiate as President of GCB at the PPP/C’s cricket event last Sunday adorned in the PPP/C’s red shirt.

v) Why Mr. Foster, arguably Berbice’s most accomplished cricket Board President, was forced out of his position and removed as the GCB’s Representative to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board, replaced by a gentleman named Singh.

vi) Why cricket icon and fellow Board member Roger Harper was treacherously attacked by the GCB for his team selections as CWI’s Head Selector, and later removed from the GCB.

Further, Guyana also needs to know that while getting rid of highly competent performing African Guyanese, such as Harper and Foster, the GCB diligently obeys the PPP/C’s One Guyana model with having 9 out of its 10 members being of East Indian descent, and one being on the PPP/C’s list of Candidates for the Local Government’s Elections. Disgracefully, this in-your-face racial disparity and political expediency follow suit with the faces of the Government and the private sector.

Numerous affected GCB cricket entities are expressing their outrage in private about this disrespectful endorsement and other improprieties of GCB, but fear doing so in public, cognitive of the reality of Guyanese being forced to endure an environment of vindictiveness and retaliation under the PPP/C. Let’s not forget that Jagdeo unabashedly warned of his “vindictiveness” in one of his press conferences.

I will forever revere the honour of wearing the national cricket cap and associating with the thousands of cricketers and administrators in and out of Guyana, all strictly adhering to the unspoken rule of nonpolitical conduct both on and off the field, resulting in the sport proudly bearing the mantle of being the strand manifesting unity across all racial and political lines. Dreadfully, Mr. Singh’s open and unambiguous self-serving politically biased interest in collusion with the PPP/C, has turned this good sport epitomizing Guyana’s vision of unity, on top of its head!

Sincerely,

Dr. Vincent Adams