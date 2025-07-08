I am convinced that there are no outstanding critical tasks and GECOM is on track

Dear Editor,

In the midst of Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) pursuit to implement its Work Plan for elections 2025, Commissioner Vincent Alexander continues with his PR campaign to bring GECOM into disrepute. Since the Commissioner has opted once again to misinform and to mislead readers, I consider it necessary to respond and not let this web of misinformation, published in the July 4th edition of mainstream media pass untangled.

Mr. Alexander starts out by what he described as the postponement of ‘crucial meeting’ of GECOM. So enthusiastic was he to prove himself ‘on top of the game’ that he forgot that Thursday meetings of GECOM are not Statutory Meetings. From my recollection, Thursday meetings are Special Meetings convened to discuss ‘time sensitive issues’ meaning, tasks that must be completed on the very day they are scheduled for completion so as not to jeopardize GECOM’s work plan for the elections. In my view, there was no ‘time sensitive issue’ slated for discussion following last Thursday’s July 1, Statutory Meeting of the Commission that warranted a Special Meeting on Thursday July 3,2025.

Furthermore, I do not recall receiving any notice for that day nor was an agenda for such a meeting circulated. Commonsense would tell us; no notification, no agenda, no meeting! As regards his sudden awakening; ‘whether the incarcerated will vote;’ this matter was raised ad nauseum at commission meetings by Commissioner Alexander. In response, the Chair has always maintained that; ‘Section 55 of the Prison Act Cap 11:01, makes it ‘an offence for a person without a lawful excuse to speak or communicate with any prisoner.’ The Chair is on record stating that ‘due to the said prohibition, no contact can be made with prisoners without legislation so authorizing it.’

As regards his ‘how the names of the reported dead, by the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Medical Officer, will be deleted from the voters’ list’. Mr. Alexander knows that since May 6, 2025 this matter has been under consideration at the Commission. He knows also that as a result of those discussions, GECOM’s CEO undertook to compile the

contributions and recommendations of all six commissioners including the Chairman’s and to submit same to the Commission. A discussion on the CEO’s submission was held on May 12, 2025 resulting in a decision to share the contributions and recommendations made by commissioners with the AG’s Chamber and to seek guidance on the application of the provisions of Section 8B and 8C of the National Registration Act, Cap.19.08.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, by way of a memo, circulated to commissioners via the Chair, the CEO reported that he was unable to formulate a ‘concise version’ of all the commissioners’ contributions and recommendations for submission to the AG’s chambers. In the circumstances, he suggested that the Commission itself formulate its desired version or send the entire document with the contributions and recommendations from all commissioners to the AG’s chamber with a request for guidance. As a Commissioner, Mr. Alexander is aware of all these happenings, yet he refuses to tell ‘the whole truth and nothing but the truth’ about GECOM’s readiness to fulfill its constitutional mandate. Alexander’s posture clashes with the public statement made by his party’s leader Aubrey Norton on June 22, 2025 that he is ‘satisfied with planned “mechanisms” by the international community to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on September 1.

As regards his query about ‘how the non-resident ballots will be counted’ the Commission has recognized that there appears to be a conflict in the law about this particular matter. On one hand, the law says that the ballots will be treated in the same manner as Disciplined Forces ballots. On the other hand, there is provision that the ballots be counted by the CEO. During discussions at the Commission on the Manual for Returning Officers (ROs) and Supernumerary Returning Officers (SROs), it was proposed, and agreed that we treat with non-resident ballots in the same way as has been done historically with the Disciplined Forces Ballots. As a consequence, the Secretariat prepared and submitted for consideration by the Commission, a draft ‘Non-resident Order.’

It was agreed that the draft Order be sent to the AG’s chamber for advice. The Commission awaits advice on the matter. Alexander claims that the Commission is yet to be advised on the ‘procurement of the sensitive and non-sensitive items.’ It is obvious that ‘Sensitive and non-sensitive items’ must be procured for the conduct of the elections. In this regard, the commission was informed that ballot boxes, seals and indelible ink etc., have been ordered from an Indian firm that has been supplying GECOM with such items since 2016. Printed ballots designed by GECOM with security features will be supplied by CBN. And containers have already been procured. As regards his reference to ‘other outstanding critical tasks’, Commissioner Alexander failed to elaborate what these ‘critical tasks’ are.

As far as I am aware, there are no critical tasks outstanding, save and except for internet connectivity for some RO/SOR Offices. Other than that, I am convinced that GECOM is on track with all other tasks as it’s work plan indicates.

Sincerely,

Clement J. Rohee

GECOM Commissioner