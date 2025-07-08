Make Caricom relevant to Caribbean writers

Dear Editor,

Do you know how many people are in the CARICOM countries combined? I do. Over 18 million. And do you know what the above number can mean for all Caribbean writers? It means that if a Caribbean writer sells one novel for $5 and every person from each Caribbean country buys a copy of it, that Caribbean writer can make ninety million dollars.

Even if my math is horrible, it still means that every living Caribbean writer and the surviving family members of the dead ones can become millionaires. In short, living Caribbean writers will not have to sell their souls to American or British publishers to make a paltry living on the literary fringes. But before a scenario like the above can happen, and it can, the following things need to be in place, and in this very order:

1: The cultural departments of every Caricom country must become aware of how

the sale of books can benefit its financial bottom line.

2: Inter-Caribbean reading must be

encouraged in every Caricom country.

3: A Caricom publishing house must be

established.

And in so doing, the existence of Caricom can become most relevant to Caribbean

writers.

Sincerely,

Harold A. Bascom

Novelist/playwright

Five-time winner of the Guyana

Prize for Literature

Winner of the Caribbean Award 2015