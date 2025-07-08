Reporters should be on their alert

Dear Editor,

It’s disgusting to see this government brazenly intimidate reporters when asking questions they are not comfortable answering. In most cases they would deviate and embark on character assassination against the media house. Most times, the entirety of facing the press would be to focus on attempts to distract and drive the fear in them to not ask questions and just listen to their propaganda. Indeed, Kaieteur News and Stabroek News reporters do thorough investigations of the issues of interest that needs answers and when questions are asked, they’re faced with uncalled for emotional answers whose main purposes is to intimidate and dissuade further questions.

Thankfully, seasoned journalists like Denis Chabrol and Gordon Moseley would come to the reporter’s rescue with their quick-witted questions to assist and resolve the situation. The recent episode regarding President Ali and Miss Svetlana Marshall is a typical example of this government’s attitude when confronted with facts/truths. Whist the President attempted to deny, the Vice President eventually admitted and sought to justify their actions with wild accusations. Apparently, they failed to realize that Guyanese are getting weary of their attitude.

Editor, on Thursday while sheltering from the rain, a young lady came and after exchanging pleasantries, I informed her that transport ‘kinda’ hard and why she ain’t ride her motorcycle, to which she informed me that she’s waiting one more year to reach of age, where she will then be able to buy her driver’s license and move around comfortably. My surprised look at her bold answer caused her to tell me – it is what it is. That’s the reality of life in Guyana. After some 25years of PPP/C governing Guyana, corruption is so rampant that even if you have all in your arsenal to conduct any transaction fairly, if you don’t pay to get what you’re seeking, you’re given the royal runaround.

The situation is already hard as it is in Guyana, and wherever you turn, people are crying out because of our deplorable economic situation; newcomer Azruddin Mohamed’s humanitarian gestures seems to irk this government, and regardless of their accusations as to his way of accumulating his wealth, he is giving back to Guyana. While the PPP/C has access to Guyana’s wealth and could make Guyanese comfortable, they prefer to have the majority of the populace live in poverty and squander the money elsewhere.

Finally Editor, in my previous letter, I mentioned that based on my opinion arising from my interactions with various people, this election will again make this government a minority government or oust them from power if their opponents unite and come out with a strategic campaign plan. The tempo of bitterness presently being exhibited by the PPP/C shows that they’re getting more brutal and no doubt will become more aggressive to anyone. Reporters should be cautious on their approach and be on the alert for victimization. Indeed the PPP/C has a history of committing such acts. For Guyana to see change of unity and peace, the PPP/C has to be ousted from the grips of power over Guyana.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates