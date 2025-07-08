Rickey Singh’s contribution to Guyana’s and Caribbean journalism shall remain exceptional and timeless

Dear Editor:

May I begin by offering this tribute in celebration of the exceptional life and work of Rickey Ramotar Singh, by first extending my deepest sympathy to his six beloved children – Wendy, Donna, Debbie, Allison, Raoul and Ramon -their relatives and many dear friends.

The fountain and source, the very bedrock of Rickey’s remarkable ability and tireless energy that made his investigative journalism so outstanding was the inspiration and abiding care, he both extended and derived, first and foremost as father and protector of the darling children and as husband to his beloved and devoted wife Patricia “Dolly” Singh, in their marriage of seven decades.

As a father, Rickey embraced and cherished unreservedly all his six children, to whom he gave wise and at times, stern counsel as they attained qualities of resilience and fortitude when faced with disruptions in moving their homes from Guyana to Trinidad and Barbados as Rickey’s writings, conveying in his inimitable manner, persistent and penetrating, the truth to power. Such would often find no favour with the demi-gods and their pretensions of power.

Granted the option of a comfortable existence in the London office of his Guyana-based employer, Rickey saw his professional practice as a journalist living within and across the region. As the Caribbean patriot, to which his life’s work of commentaries and analysis was dedicated, he covered contemporary challenges and issues beyond the English-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Cuban Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961 and Cuban Missile Crisis, a year later, were events Rickey treated as of vital importance to all his readers.

So also, was his analysis of Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Catholic priest and politician, the first democratically elected President of Haiti in 1991 only to be deposed a few months later by a US-engineered coup d’etat.

Very informative was how Rickey followed the rise to power of Hugo Chavez and his untimely death through ill-health in 2013, prior to which the pseudo-coup attempt by US-backed operatives was dismissed in crass cynicism, as Rickey was wont to occasionally deploy, when appropriate.

His encyclopedic knowledge of politics was matched by genuine concern for development issues that included CARICOM trade and economic integration as envisaged in the potential and hope for an alumina industry that could draw on bauxite of Jamaica and Guyana to be processed by natural gas of Trinidad & Tobago. So also did Rickey’s writings address gender-based violence, rights of Indigenous Peoples and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

His advocacy for human rights, self-determination and justice for peoples of the Global South found many expressions in Rickey’s writings as a correspondent for international news services and as commentator on the BBC’s Caribbean Report.

Indeed, the name of Rickey Singh resonated in several capitals of Africa, Asia and Latin America by his reporting of the assassination in Guyana on 13 July 1980 of Walter Rodney, world-renowned historian and hero, whose classic study How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, continues to inspire generations of students, workers, community leaders and scholars, as much as in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania or Johannesburg, South Africa.

As international advocate of the agency of our Caribbean Civilisation inspiring literature, learning, scholarship and science of the Global South, Rickey’s contribution to journalism shall remain exceptional and timeless. His is the gift of an exemplary father, eminent Caribbean patriot and renowned advocate for whom his loving children can truly be forever proud!

In the words of Martin Carter, Guyana’s Poet Laurate I join with all as we say: “Death must not find us thinking that we die.”

Sincerely,

P. I. Gomes

Former Secretary-General

African, Caribbean & Pacific Group of States