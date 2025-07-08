West Indies performance is just simply unacceptable

Dear Editor,

While West Indies has been floundering near the bottom of the ladder at the Test level for a number of years, it is simply unacceptable for a Test side playing at home to be bowled out in 30 plus overs while chasing an achievable target in two full days. Did the West Indies think they were playing a 50 overs one day International? This shocking surrender by our batsmen is scandalous as they showed no fight in the fourth Innings and were it not for Captain Chase and Shamar Joseph they would have been knocked over for less than 100 runs.

I do think and am suggesting that fans who bought tickets were short changed and should be refunded half the cost and this should be funded by the West Indies cricketers while not being paid their match fees for this unacceptable and disgraceful lack of fight. While Australia has a great and experienced attack, at least two or three of their bowlers are close to the end of their careers and can in no way be deemed to be unplayable.

Sincerely,

Christopher Persaud