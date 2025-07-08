Jamaica rallies late to capture CARICOM Classic chess title; Guyana A finishes fifth

Jamaica staged an impressive comeback in the final rounds of the 2025 CARICOM Classic Team Chess Tournament, edging out Trinidad and Tobago by a slim margin to clinch the championship title. The nine-round classical Swiss-style competition, hosted for the past week at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown, concluded on Sunday evening with thrilling finishes across the board.

Trailing Trinidad and Tobago at the halfway mark, Jamaica rallied strongly in the latter stages of the tournament to finish with 29.5 points, just half a point ahead of their closest rivals. Suriname secured third place with 25.5 points, while Barbados followed in fourth on 22.5 points.

Host nation Guyana, represented by its top-tier A team, entered the event with high hopes after a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition last year. However, this time around, the team ended in fifth place with 21.5 points. The squad, comprising national players Taffin Khan, Kyle Couchman, Aditi Joshi, and Ciel Clements, recorded five victories, two draws, and two losses in the competition.