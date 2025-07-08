Kwakwani captures U-18, Girls, U-16 titles; St. Rose’s wins U-14 crown

National School Basketball Festival

Traditional powerhouse Kwakwani clinched the U-18, Girls, and U-16 crowns, while St. Rose’s High won the U-14 title when the National School Basketball Festival ended on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

In the U-18 final, Kwakwani crushed St. Stanislaus College 64-45. Tyreek Sampson recorded 22 points in the lopsided encounter, while Lenrick Seaforth supported with a double-double of 10 points and as many rebounds. Adding 10 points was Simeon Sinclair.

For the loser, Kadeem Beckles registered 10 points, six steals, and four rebounds, while Demitri Crandon supported with 11 points and six rebounds.