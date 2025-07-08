LA to battle Goal IQ for men’s crown

Kings & Queens Beach Football

– Speightland, Iconic to contest women’s decider

LA Ballers will battle Goal IQ in the men’s divisional final, while Iconic Strikers will oppose Speightland in the women’s decider following respective semifinal wins when the King & Queen Beach Football Championship continued on Sunday night.

Staged at the PPP Office Compound in Mackenzie, Linden, Goal IQ overcame Spaniards 4-2, led by a Shayne Haynes helmet trick in the second, 14th, 37th, and 40th minutes. For the loser, Mark Jhalu and Shane Luckie scored in the 16th and 19th minutes, respectively.

Their opponent, LA Ballers, battled past Hardknocks by the identical score-line. Marcus Tudor registered a hat-trick in the 23rd, 24th, and 27th minutes, while Tyric McAllister opened the scoring in the 21st minute.