CARICOM and its youth impact

In an era marked by global fragmentation and geopolitical uncertainty, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) stands as one of the most enduring and meaningful experiments in regional integration among developing states. As Guyana rises to greater hemispheric importance, we must evaluate not whether CARICOM has failed the youth, but rather how it continues to evolve often quietly, yet fundamentally to empower the next generation of Caribbean leaders. Despite its critics, CARICOM has demonstrated not only staying power but a strategic commitment to inclusive development. Among its most important yet often underappreciated initiatives are its work on youth development an area where the region has begun to make significant strides, even if the pace does not match public impatience. If the Caribbean is to fulfill its promise, it will do so through the architecture of CARICOM, and youth will be central to that blueprint.

CARICOM’s recognition of youth as drivers of regional development is neither recent nor rhetorical. From the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to the establishment of the CARICOM Youth Development Action Plan (CYDAP), the region has laid down concrete frameworks that reflect a shared commitment to the advancement of young people. The CARICOM Youth Ambassador Programme (CYAP), for instance, provides young people with platforms for leadership, advocacy, and regional representation. It has allowed a generation of Caribbean youth to engage directly with heads of government, policymakers, and civil society. Far from being ornamental, these ambassadors have contributed meaningfully to discourse on education, climate change, and youth entrepreneurship. Moreover, the CARICOM Secretariat’s Directorate of Human and Social Development has maintained sustained engagement with youth organizations, student bodies, and national youth councils, offering both resources and platforms for democratic participation.

Guyana’s role in CARICOM’s youth development agenda has never been more vital. As the fastest-growing economy in the region and a geopolitical bridge between South America and the Caribbean, Guyana is uniquely positioned to lead by example. Our demographic advantage with a majority youthful population presents a national asset that CARICOM recognizes and supports. Guyana’s youth stand to benefit from CARICOM’s efforts to harmonize education standards, expand technical and vocational training, and improve labour mobility. The CXC, Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), and Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) frameworks are mechanisms through which Guyanese youth can access opportunity across the region not as migrants, but as regional citizens. Additionally, Guyana’s education reforms, climate leadership, and digital expansion align closely with CARICOM’s Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which places young people at the heart of sustainable human development.

The criticisms of CARICOM as bureaucratic or slow-moving are not entirely unfounded, but they often overlook the complexity of multistate governance and the socio-economic asymmetries across member states. What is remarkable is not how little CARICOM has done, but how much it has achieved in spite of its constraints particularly in youth development. In an age where global youth unemployment is a structural crisis, CARICOM has actively developed frameworks for youth entrepreneurship, innovation financing, and cross-border educational exchanges. The CARICOM Reparations Commission has integrated youth voices in its calls for justice, while regional summits such as CARICOM Heads of Government Youth Dialogues have created sustained spaces for intergenerational dialogue. Crucially, the Digital Skills Taskforce, supported by CARICOM and regional partners, is building a Caribbean youth workforce ready for artificial intelligence, fintech, and the green economy.

The future of the Caribbean cannot be imagined without CARICOM. It is the only regional mechanism with the legal, institutional, and diplomatic weight to unify the Caribbean voice on the global stage. And for Caribbean youth, it remains the most powerful incubator for collective action and intergenerational leadership. However, as we move forward, youth engagement must evolve from participation to co-governance. Youth must be seated on policy committees, given leadership roles in implementation bodies, and entrusted with managing programmes that affect their own futures. The transition from youth engagement to youth power is not a threat to established leadership it is its logical evolution. CARICOM, to its credit, has already laid the foundation. The challenge now lies with national governments, educational institutions, and civic leaders to activate those structures, ensure accountability, and maintain momentum.

The Caribbean Renaissance that many of us envision culturally rich, economically dynamic, politically sovereign cannot materialize outside the framework of regional integration. To reject CARICOM is to reject the most advanced tool we possess for protecting our sovereignty, building our economies, and empowering our youth across borders. What we need now is not a new organization, but a deeper commitment to the one we have one that has stood the test of time, and is now recalibrating for a new generation.