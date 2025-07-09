Berbice labourer remanded on gun, drug charges

Glen Hector, a 22-year-old labourer of Lot 41 New Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested on 2025-07-01 and charged yesterday with gun and drug charges.

The police said in a release that he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm without licence.

He is accused of committing the offences on 2025-07-01 at New Street.

He appeared yesterday before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Albion Magistrate’s Court where the charges were read to him, and he entered a plea of not guilty.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 2025-07-31 for continuation at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.