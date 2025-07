The Guyana Police Force yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for 34-year-old Brian Semple also known as ‘Big Foot’ who is wanted in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Jerroy Gordon on July 3 at Number 40 Village, West Coast Berbice.

It is believed the attack stemmed from an old grievance which had engaged the courts.

Gordon was the virtual complainant in a felonious wounding case which stemmed from an altercation last April.