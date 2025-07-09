Four CARICOM countries set for free movement on Oct. 1st

Barbados, Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica have agreed to free movement of all CARICOM citizens on October 1st this year.

The 49th meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government, chaired by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, concluded yesterday with a strong emphasis on accelerating the free movement of people across the Caribbean Community. This aspect of regional integration took centre stage in the closing press conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, as leaders underscored their commitment to a more seamless CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Holness began the press conference by extending condolences over the passing of Rickey Singh, the acclaimed Guyana-born regional journalist. “Before I provide an update on the discussions, allow me to take a moment to honour the memory of Ricky Singh, the esteemed Guyana-born journalist whose fearless, incisive reporting shaped Caribbean discourse for over six decades,” Holness stated. He praised Singh’s legacy of “courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to regional unity and press freedom,” extending deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues across Caribbean journalism.