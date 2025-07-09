Frame Perfect Light wins 2025 Innovation challenge with new generation of talent

When Shomari Williams and his team Frame Perfect Light entered this year’s Innovation Challenge, their goal extended far beyond winning. For them, it was about building something that lasts…not just software, but a culture of mentorship and sustainable innovation in Guyana’s growing tech sector.

The team comprised Williams, Andrew Garnett and newcomer Shivesh Mohamed and they walked away with the top prize of $1.5 million at the conclusion of the three-day competition hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. However, for Williams, the team lead; the true reward was proving that with the right support and a little guidance, Guyana’s next generation of innovators can lead the charge into a digital future.

“Our idea this year was never just to win,” Williams told Stabroek News in an exclusive interview. “We wanted to groom someone new. That’s why we brought in Shivesh a young, promising UG student. We’ve been through this before, but now, we’re creating space for others.”