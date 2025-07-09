GECOM clears all party symbols

The weekly meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday saw the acceptance of all symbols, but little else in the way of substantive discussion or resolutions, according to opposition-appointed Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

Speaking to SN after the meeting, Alexander stated, “Symbols accepted. No other matter of substance was discussed and/or properly ventilated.” He further revealed that he raised issues concerning procurement, specifically sole sourcing, but received an unsatisfactory response.

Alexander further confirmed that Revised Lists of Electors (RLEs) have been extracted, printed, and posted, and are now in circulation.

Nomination Day is scheduled for July 14th.