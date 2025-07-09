GuySuCo awarded `Made in Guyana’ Standards Mark

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has been officially awarded the “Made in Guyana” Standards Mark by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) which now validates the corporation’s efforts at producing its goods at a high standard.

The attending certificate was yesterday formally handed over to GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Cheong by GNBS Head of Certification, Keon Rankin, in a ceremony at the corporation’s La Bonne Intention (LBI) Head Office, a GuySuCo release stated.

The “Made in Guyana” Standards Mark will now appear on GuySuCo’s flagship Demerara Gold sugar products, confirming their authenticity as premium, locally produced goods that meet rigorous national quality standards.