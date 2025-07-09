Man charged with murder over Robb St road rage death

Keon Belgrave was yesterday charged with murder in relation to the road rage death of Jamal Greene on July 4th at Robb and Albert streets in the city.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty and was not required to plead. He will return to court on July 30th.

Police investigations had revealed that Belgrave was driving motor car – PXX 7379, heading south, while the victim was riding a motorcycle – CN 9595, behind the suspect, heading in the same direction. It appeared that there was a close shave between the two. It is alleged that the victim then rode up alongside the suspect and told the suspect that he should have hit him with his car. Greene then rode up a short distance and stopped his motorcycle. The suspect also drove up and stopped where Greene was and came out of the car.