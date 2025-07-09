Man pleads guilty to murdering another with concrete block

Delroy Whyte yesterday pleaded guilty to the murder of Maxwell Duke when he appeared before Justice Priscilla Chandra-Haniff at the High Court in Demerara.

The charge stated that Whyte struck Duke on December 29, 2022 and he died on February 17, 2023. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18, 2025. The case is being prosecuted by state counsel Darin Chan.

According to the facts presented in court, Whyte and Duke were known to each other and had a history of conflict. On the afternoon of December 29, 2022, Whyte—who was working at the Balwant Singh Hospital—saw Duke riding a bicycle in an alleyway near the hospital.

Whyte reportedly told investigators that upon seeing Duke, he recalled their past issues, ran after him, and struck him twice in the head with a concrete block. Duke was rendered unconscious and taken to the hospital, where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries in February 2023.