Man pleads guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Sophia

Terrence Thomas has pleaded guilty to the murder of 28-year-old Loretha Simon, who was stabbed to death in her home on January 27, 2022. He appeared before Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif at the High Court in Demerara yesterday. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 18, 2025.

The state’s case was presented by prosecutor Darin Chan.

According to the prosecution, Thomas visited the home of the deceased at Lot 479 “C” Field, Sophia, where Simon was at home with her two younger sisters, Makada Walton and Latifa Fields. At the time of the incident, Thomas and Simon were no longer in a relationship, having separated in November 2021. They had previously been together for about six months.