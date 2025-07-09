Mason jailed in absentia for gun, ammo arrested

A 23-year-old mason who was convicted and sentenced in absentia earlier this year has been apprehended by police.

Leon Moore, of Lot 1092 Phase 2 Farm Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Lot 165 Titus Street, Agricola, was arrested on Tuesday after two commitment warrants were executed by a female police rank.

Moore had been sentenced on February 12, 2025, by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to a total of three years’ imprisonment. He received two years for possession of a firearm without a licence and one year for possession of ammunition without a licence.

Following his arrest, Moore was taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station. He is expected to be transferred to the Lusignan Prison to begin serving his sentence.