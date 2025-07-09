Police Academy goes digital with new online testing platform

The Guyana Police Force Academy on Tuesday rolled out its Online Testing System at its Essequibo Campus, transforming the way police recruits will now be assessed and trained for the challenges of modern law enforcement, a release from the force has stated.

It explained that this virtual learning environment was developed by a team led by Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover, alongside Inspector Jason McAlmont, Corporal Tony Dindial, and Corporal Reon Venture, and represents a paradigm shift from traditional paper-based examinations to a more convenient digital assessment platform.

Under the leadership of its Director Woman Senior Superintendent Sonia Herbert, the Guyana Police Force Academy has embraced technology to enhance the quality and efficiency of recruit training, the release stated. This new system will allow recruits to complete module examinations through a secure online platform, bringing unprecedented levels of efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the assessment process.