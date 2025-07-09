Police in warning over cement scheme

The Guyana Police Force has issued a warning over a man going by the name of Javier Quintero who is presenting himself as a wholesale supplier of cement and allegedly falsely obtaining money from persons.
The following is one of the messages purportedly sent to unsuspecting persons to purchase cement in wholesale quantities.
𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘! 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘!
𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗢𝗦 𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧
𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥!!!!!!
𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗚 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘀 𝗖𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻 𝘂𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 $𝟱𝟭,𝟳𝟲𝟱.𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴/ $𝟭,𝟮𝟵𝟱.𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗺 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝟮,𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆/𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟮𝟰 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀!
𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗥𝗬
The police say that representatives from ARGOS Cement have indicated that the man has no association with the company.