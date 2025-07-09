Three West Demerara residents get homes from Men on Mission

The Men on Mission (MoM) is continuing with its quest to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals through new home construction and other social programmes, with the latest beneficiaries being three individuals and their families in Region Three, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated yesterday.

Elayne Danraj and Dhanraj Guradai of Cornelia Ida, and Sham Persaud of Hague, each received new homes on Saturday with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, officiating at the handing over ceremonies.

These new homes, built by MoM with support from the private sector, have been outfitted with the necessary amenities and will provide a conducive environment for all the beneficiaries.