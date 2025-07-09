UG and European chamber in Guyana sign MOU

The University of Guyana (UG) and the European Chamber of Commerce (Guyana) last Wednesday, July 2, 2025, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), launching a transformative Global Exchange Initiative. This agreement is set to provide UG students with unprecedented opportunities for international internships, academic mobility, and cultural exchange across Europe, while also facilitating reciprocal visits by faculty and students and capacity-building for European educational institutions.
According to a press release, the signing ceremony, held in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor at UG’s Turkeyen Campus, marked a significant stride in UG’s dedication to equipping its students with global competencies and enhancing their readiness for the international workforce.