Wikki/Calcuni Toshao defends actions during WIN visit

….says Team Mohamed owes him an apology

Toshao of Wikki/Calcuni, Kevin Seegolam is standing firm in defence of his actions during an incident involving supporters of the WIN party, which unfolded at a community event on Sunday and was widely shared across social media.

During an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Seegolam made it clear that he will not be apologizing for the confrontation, instead calling for an apology from We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party leader and financier Azruddin Mohamed, whom he accused of violating the Amerindian Act.

“I will not offer an apology,” Seegolam said. “I’m looking forward to an apology from Mr. Mohamed because he violated our laws. Our communities are governed by the Amerindian Act of 2006, and Part 2, Section 5 clearly states that anyone seeking to enter a village to carry out any activities must first seek permission and receive approval from the village council”, he asserted.