Woman arrested for trying to smuggle SIM cards into Camp St prison

A woman of 11 Hogg Street Albouystown, Georgetown, was apprehended while attempting to smuggle nine SIM cards to her imprisoned friend at the Camp Street Prison.

Shevaghn Samuels, 29, was arrested Monday, July 07, 2025, at the Prison location, a release from the Guyana Prison Service said.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am during a routine search of the items she had taken for her friend, Ray Smith.

Officers discovered the SIM cards concealed inside a tube of Colgate toothpaste; a method intended to avoid detection during standard security checks.

Following the discovery, woman was handed over to the police and is expected to face court proceedings shortly.