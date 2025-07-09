Prominent Trinidad attorney charged with sexual assault

(Trinidad Guardian) Prominent attorney Martin George has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by police.

George, who practises in both the civil and criminal courts and is the president of the Tobago Business Chamber, was arrested yesterday during an exercise between 2.40 pm and 5 pm at his Dundonald Street, Port-of-Spain office. Insp Denesh Durga was the arresting officer.

Yesterday’s operation followed months of investigations spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, along with Snr Supt Raymond Thom and ASP Ramesh Soodeen.

Acting on legal advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on July 2, officers charged George with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault following his arrest yesterday.

Guardian Media understands the complaint was filed in March.

In a release yesterday, the T&T Police Service (TTPS) assured, “Throughout the investigative process, several consultations were held with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

George is scheduled to appear before a Master of the High Court today.