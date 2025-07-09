Trinidad Gov’t plans Lord Chancellor of the Judiciary post

(Trinidad Guardian) The Government plans to introduce the post of Lord Chancellor of the Judiciary to oversee the day-to-day logistics and running of the courts, and nationwide consultations will be held on this major change.

And the Law Association has come in for strong criticism from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Speaking at the UNC Monday Night report in Penal, Persad-Bissessar said Government has to speed up the justice system.

“We plan to introduce a Chancellor in the Judiciary. Currently, our system has a Chief Justice who has to do the administration, deliver judgments and oversee the whole operations. But at the rate T&T’s grown, we’ve outlived that kind of model – everything is more and more!

“We’ve discussed; the Attorney General, on our instructions, talked to the Law Reform Commission to examine establishment of a Lord Chancellor of the Judiciary. The commission has prepared a research note and we’ll be reviewing that in the Cabinet.

“The Chief Justice will still be in charge of the Judiciary, but the Chancellor will oversee the day-to-day logistics and running of the courts. At the same time, the Chief Justice will focus on managing legal cases and overseeing judges, magistrates, masters, and other judicial personnel.”

She added, “The judiciary is in a difficult place. The Chief Justice is being bogged down in operational duties and daily management activities, and is hindered from his core function of delivering judgments and monitoring judicial appointees. We can fix the operations and give the Chief Justice and Judiciary what they require- fit for purpose human resources.”

She said they hoped to have legislation drafted by October and will have nationwide consultations on this.

Taking aim at the Law Association, which yesterday expressed deep concern at attacks on Independent Senators, the PM said, “Interestingly, the Law Association, which is often criticised for its silence, has suddenly found its voice to express concern over what it perceives as an attack on ‘the independence and integrity’ of the Senate’s independent bench … (but) those are the President’s senators! LATT is the same body that remained silent over the past ten years, when the PNM destroyed the sacred core of democratic principles, institutions, and the rule of law.

“The fact is that the PNM ‘eat-ah-food’ dunce lawyers have long infiltrated the LATT’s executive and it’s high time their political hypocrisy and agenda are exposed. People are no longer fooled by greedy legal fake elites – masquerading as independent voices – who were quietly gorging on the Treasury … “

Persad-Bissessar added, “At times, the facade slips, and the average citizen can connect the dots. Six decades after gaining independence, the public is awakening to the fact that those who claim to be independent are actually reliant on the PNM’s favour, and will do anything to regain their former status. … The Law Association’s charade doesn’t fool the populace.”

Focusing on corruption in the Ministry of Works, the PM said, “I’ve requested test results for several major road projects for over a month now, and none have been forthcoming as people are hiding like cockroaches …. tell us about the testing for the road projects you did in that month before the elections – paving everywhere!”

“If we fail to get them, I intend to make a request to the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau to review some of the previously awarded contracts and operatives at PURE, NIDCO, and the Drainage division.”