Trinidad PM raises drinking limit

(Trinidad Guardian) A law will be brought to the Parliament to raise the legal age for gambling and marijuana use to 25 years and over and also increase the legal age for alcohol use to 21 years and older.

And Government is reviewing and amending the tax laws regarding pensions, as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes once a person reaches 60 and has been contributing to the pension system for decades, they should no longer be taxed on their retirement benefits.

Persad-Bissessar announced the developments at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Report in Penal – first in a series of such meetings.

In her first address reporting to UNC supporters since the party’s April 28 General Election victory, Persad-Bissessar detailed moves for upcoming legislation and other developments regarding the judiciary, Budget 2026 – and her intention to contest the party’s leadership election ahead.

Acknowledging there is no progress unless people feel a positive impact in their lives and pockets, she said, “We’ll make it happen. Progress will take some time, it will require considerable effort, and will involve making some tough decisions to level the playing field, but this is what’s needed; you don’t want the next five years to be terrible as the past ten…”

Persad-Bissessar announced plans she raised during the election campaign – the planned increase in age to 25 for marijuana use and gambling, and 21 years for alcohol use. During the campaign, she’d repeatedly cited the negative effects of marijuana usage on youths and the havoc gambling addiction and alcoholism cause.

On exempting pensions from tax, Persad-Bissessar said, “I believe that once a person reaches 60 and has been contributing to the pension system for decades, they should no longer be taxed on their retirement benefits.

“This ongoing tax lessens the value of a pension, which is meant to support retirees in their later years, and can feel like double taxation—paying taxes both during working years and in retirement. These taxes strain the finances of seniors, especially those living on fixed or limited incomes, and can be a significant source of frustration.”

She added, “My Government will review and amend the tax laws regarding pensions to reflect fairness and recognition of lifelong contributions paid. Exempting pension income from taxes after age 60 is a fair policy adjustment that acknowledges the service and sacrifices of retirees, while also strengthening social support for the elderly. This ensures that those who have contributed so much are not unduly burdened in their golden years.”