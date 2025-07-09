The Guyana Prize Literary Festival 2025 was held from last Thursday, July 3, to Sunday, July 6. This is the third consecutive year that the festival has been staged since the current government declared its intentions to revive the Guyana Prize after the previous administration – the APNU+ AFC Coalition, had to all intents and purposes, read its burial rites.

Prior to its resuscitation, the prize was last awarded in 2015. The deadline of March 31, 2017, was set for the submission of entries for that year’s competition. In June, 2018, following a period of extensive silence on the subject, the then Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton, proffered the feeble excuse, “We would not go spending that kind of money if we are not certain that it is achieving what it set out to achieve in the first place and if it’s worth the amount of money – because it runs into millions of dollars that we can ill-afford at this time.”

Long-serving Secretary of the Prize Management Committee, Al Creighton, lamented in his weekly Arts Column in this newspaper on 1st December, 2019, “As it stands today, the Guyana Prize has been discontinued… Lauded internationally and acknowledged among the world’s literary prizes, its value has not been equally appreciated in Guyana… It is inconceivable that this priceless institution should be shut down.” As the sad state of affairs continued, this column observed (SN 20 July, 2022, ‘Double loss[es] ), “The intrinsic value of the Guyana Prize cannot be readily quantified in monetary or cultural terms. It is (or should that be ‘was’) a one-of-a-kind accolade that evolved with time, growing initially from a single award – for which entrants in both poetry and fiction competed – to separate rewards for fiction, poetry and drama, the latter being entirely unique to the Guyana Prize.”

In September 2022 the current government announced its intention to revive the Prize, along with plans to make it an annual event inclusive of a literary festival and a symposium. The University of Guyana, the custodian of the prize from its inception, was relieved of its duties, as responsibilities were shifted to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture (MoYSC). The switch duly raised eyebrows as to the future independence of the Guyana Prize as (perhaps once subdued) political ramifications were now clearly present.

Kudos to MoYSC for the marked improvement in organising this year’s festival where no corners appeared to have been cut. Over the last two years this column has been severely critical of the dissemination of information prior to the event. Most persons were completely unaware of last year’s festival as there was little or no advertising. The list of activities and the shortlist of candidates were circulated via WhatsApp groups the day before the prize-giving ceremony. There was a comprehensive turnaround this year with the Secretariat of the Guyana Prize for Literature June 20th announcement of the judges’ shortlists and the date and location of the awards ceremony. On the ministry’s Facebook page there was an announcement on June 14 that the popular Poetry Slam Event would take place on July 5, followed by a release of the full schedule of events on June 30. On July 2, the four daily newspapers carried two-page colour spreads of the festival’s details.

This year’s literary festival which extended over four days offered an extensive programme for the literati. Most of the events were staged at Castellani House, the home of the National Art Collection, and included an exhibition of a large collection of Guyanese literature organised by the University of Guyana, Interactive Story Telling sessions aimed at the younger generation (lunch inclusive), Youth Workshops, and readings from the works of published authors (including several of the judges). There were also Master Class sessions in poetry, drama, fiction and non-fiction writing conducted by members of the judges’ panel. On Saturday, the Edgar Mittelholzer Distinguished Lecture was given by UG Chancellor Professor Edward Greene, and later followed by the National Poetry Slam Finals.

On Sunday, for the first time, the literary festival was staged outside of Georgetown, at Aurora Secondary School at Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast, with youth workshops and storytelling for the younger generation. Also on Sunday, Dr Alison Donnell of the University of Bristol, the Chair of Poetry judges panel, delivered the Martin Carter Lecture 2025 – “Recognising Guyanese Writers : Lost, Found and Still at Risk.” The curtains were drawn on this year’s event at the National Culture Centre with the performance of the 2023 Winner of the Guyana Prize for Drama, Rae Wiltshire’s “Don’t ask me why.” This was the eighth performance in the Write to Stage Theatre Support Programme, where drama groups, fully sponsored by the MoYSC, stage plays which have won the Guyana Prize, and are allowed to keep the box office receipts.

The marquee event, the 2024 Guyana Prize for Literature Awards, was held on Friday, July 4, in the grandiose Atlantic Conference Centre of the Pegasus Hotel. In keeping with Guyanese tradition, the scheduled 7.00 pm commencement was shifted to 7.30 pm. The attendees (all events were free and open to the public, except for the play) were presented with a programme before being ushered to seating. The comprehensive keepsake, printed on glossy paper, included a detailed agenda, the shortlists of the nominees in each category and the members of each jury panel.

Al Creighton, the Master of Ceremonies, provided a brief but thorough history of the Guyana Prize. The programme then followed a pattern of the judges’ report by the chairman of the respective panels, and the presentation of the prizes by Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana. In three instances, they were short presentations by the National Drama Group from the winning entry. The various panels of judges were composed of experts in the fields of literary and drama criticism, editing, anthology, as well as celebrated published poets, playwrights, and writers in fiction and non-fiction. The detailed reports of the five chairpersons spoke glowingly of the winners and difficulty involved in arriving at a winner. Sadly, they also duly noted the limited number of quality entries, a factor which might nudge the organisers in reverting to the biennial cycle as was the case before the revival. Kenneth Puddicombe was the star of the evening, capturing both the Non-fiction and Drama categories, to become the first double winner in one year in the history of the Prize. Having captured the Fiction class in 2022, he is also the first triple crown winner.

The penultimate item was Remarks by the Prime Minister. The audience might have suspected the retired Brigadier’s true intentions when he stated that he required only ten minutes, but although it was election season, he wouldn’t be making a political speech. Then, in ‘Trumpian’ fashion, the Prime Minister proceeded to do just that, reading from a prepared script, which touted his party’s revival of the prize. He highlighted the expansion of categories to include youth and non-fiction, the revival of the Drama festival and its merging with the Literary Festival, the acceptance of electronic submissions, and the Ministry’s sponsorship of the winning plays. He reminded the audience that the Guyana Prize was initiated by a PNC President, Desmond Hoyte in 1987, but it was revived by the current government which promises to “preserve, protect and promote” the Prize – the pun on the ruling party’s acronym was not lost on the attentive listeners. The Prime Minister assured the attendees that he will be there once again in 2027 to present the prizes.

These remarks should come as no surprise since this government never misses an opportunity to intervene in what should be national occasions and project their own agenda (re: the recent National Toshaos Conference). It was a rather unfortunate way to conclude a highly organised and well executed event.