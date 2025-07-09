African architecture has now taken the global centre stage

Dear Editor,

Sports and entertainment have highlighted the major achievements of Africa in recent times.

Its architecture has now taken the global centre stage. The June 7 – June 13 issue of the influential Economist newspaper stated that “At a time when African made music, art, and TV is crossing into the global cultural mainstream, the continent’s architecture and design are becoming increasingly influential too”.

That recognition was appropriately acknowledged when in 2022, Diebedo Francis Kere, a Nigerian won the Pritzker prize in architecture which is as noteworthy as the Nobel Prize.

Europe was formerly the breeder of the styles and structures in Africa. The result was often buildings that were unsuited to local conditions.

They were testaments to size and disconnectedness.

Most troubling was that the materials were not climate friendly. Concrete was often too hot. Plate glass was similarly disposed.

Cheaper and more available clay bricks have been found to be more suitable.

Now both designs and materials reflect an awareness of African indigenous intellectual and physical value. This new orientation has bolstered their international standing.

Several have secured commissions to build significant structures in Europe and the United States.

Mr. Kere, for instance, is contracted to the new Las Vegas Museum of Art scheduled to be opened in 2028.

African architects are now welcome at the table of global architecture with their ideas, concepts, and skills.

It was announced recently that a modern museum will be built on the now misused D’Urban Park site.

Serious consideration should be given to Guyanese or foreign architects, whose plans embrace natural beauty, sustainability, and cultural pride.

Most respectfully,

Derrick Arjune