Gov’t working to bring opportunities to Enmore

Dear Editor,

The $(G) 6.6 billion, 75-bed Enmore Regional Hospital opened on July 5, 2025, by President Dr Irfaan Ali, is one of six regional hospitals (Anna Regina, Diamond, Tuschen, Skeldon, Enmore, Bath) being constructed by the PPP/C government. President Ali emphasized that quality healthcare should be accessible to all, making it a right rather than a privilege.

Enmore’s 2017 sugar estate closure under the APNU+AFC government resulted in 1,500 job losses, impacting about 6,000 people. The new hospital has revived local hopes for further progress and is part of broader government initiative to deliver high-quality healthcare. In 2025, the health sector will receive G$143.2 billion—the second largest budget allocation—with the six regional hospitals projected to cost G$37.2 billion.

The PPP/C administration recognizes the significant impact that the closure of the Enmore as well as other sugar estates has had on affected communities, as highlighted in the 2022 ILO study. Sugar has been inextricably bound to workers’ culture, history, and lifestyle. Workers only knew one industry and that was sugar. Moving to other industries in search of alternative employment was hardly an option for most of them.

Enmore holds a significant place in Guyanese history, as five sugar workers were killed by police during a peaceful protest over working conditions and wages on June 16, 1948. This event led Dr Cheddi Jagan to elevate his union activities with GIWU (now GAWU) and the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) to a national political platform, where he emerged as the first nationalist leader.

In addition, the Enmore Monument honours fallen workers and symbolizes ongoing challenges in the sugar industry and Dr Jagan’s political ascent. Recognizing this, the PPP/C government has been working to bring opportunities, including investments and jobs for residents at Enmore and surrounding neighbourhoods.

To address the closure of the Enmore sugar estate and the associated relocation of the $(US) 12.5 million sugar packaging plant—which employed 42 individuals—to Albion, the PPP/C designated Enmore as an Industrial Park with plans for substantial job creation. In 2022, Guysons K+B (GKB) Industries executed an agreement to acquire 55 acres in Enmore for the establishment of a fabrication facility supporting the oil and gas industry. More recently, the President announced US$500 million in investments for projects such as a dairy processing plant, brewery expansion, a private university, an 89-unit condominium complex, and the development of a modern Shoreline Mall valued at US$25 million.

Enmore, Wales, and similar communities are experiencing economic growth as the PPP/C government delivers on its promises. The Enmore hospital project team is commended for their contribution.

Yours truly,

Dr Tara Singh