New Providence residents seeking to have their road capped

Dear Editor,

With all the infrastructural works going on in the country we the citizens of Georgetown are very pleased to have new roads/ highways and repairs to older roads done to facilitate the fast pace of development ongoing in our beautiful Guyana.

I hereby plead with the Government, Ministry of Public Works and the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC to look into a little neighbourhood called New Providence tucked away at the back of the Providence Police Station that has been in existence for more than 50 years. It started out as a private development back then but has been integrated into the NDC for a long time now and where most of the 40 residents pay their rates and taxes annually. It is not a private community but a gated one only for security purposes.

The road in this neighbourhood is now falling apart as no repairs were needed over the years. We noticed that the Mocha road at our entrance to the main road is being capped currently. We the residents of New Providence are kindly seeking consideration to have our road capped and perhaps a few street lights to enhance the security capabilities. As private residents we do try as an association to maintain aspects of the neighbourhood but the road is a challenge for us.

Thanking you in advance for your kind consideration.

Sincerely,

Saudia Ferouz

Resident