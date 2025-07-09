Work by President Ali and his gov’t in CARICOM is commendable

Dear Editor,

In recent days, CARICOM Heads of Government convened in Jamaica to enhance economic cooperation, unity, sustainability, and security across the region. Ahead of this pivotal meeting, President Irfan Ali emphasized the need for focused discussions on regional collaboration to address pressing challenges. He underscored critical issues such as food security, sustainable development, and the socio-economic obstacles confronting member states.

Over the past five years, Guyana has emerged as a significant leader within CARICOM, driven not only by its abundant natural resources, notably its oil reserves estimated at 11 billion barrels, but also by President Ali’s proactive leadership in vital areas impacting the Caribbean, particularly concerning food security. The region’s heavy reliance on food imports, averaging approximately $4 billion annually, has exposed it to supply chain vulnerabilities. Such dependence renders the Caribbean susceptible to global market fluctuations, with food prices potentially soaring by 20% due to disruptions or economic crises.

Positioned as a country capable of significantly contributing to the region’s food supply, Guyana benefits from approximately 80% of its agricultural land remaining uncultivated, indicating enormous potential for food production growth. President Ali’s administration is committed to ramping up agricultural exports in the coming years, a move aimed at bolstering regional food security.

The importance of this CARICOM meeting cannot be overstated. Through initiatives like the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), regional trade is promoted, allowing Guyana to enhance its export capabilities and tap into larger markets. Notably, as of 2023, intra-regional trade within CARICOM accounted for roughly 15% of total trade among member states, highlighting substantial opportunities for economic collaboration.

President Ali stresses the necessity of a strong CARICOM, which is vital for Guyana to advance its interests on both regional and international fronts concerning issues such as climate change, security, and economic policy. The work undertaken by President Ali and his government in CARICOM is commendable and serves not only the interests of Guyanese citizens but also contributes positively to the broader Caribbean community and the global stage.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tilokie Arnold Depoo

Economist