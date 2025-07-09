Defending champs Guyana thrashed by Jamaica in tournament opener

CWI Women’s U-19

Defending champions, the Guyana U19 women, got their title defence off to the worst possible start as they recorded a six-wicket loss via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

In a reduced 10-over contest owing to heavy rainfall, which halted the commencement of the match for several hours, Guyana batted first and recorded a score of 27/3 at the expiration of their allocation.

Laurene Williams top scored for Guyana with 10 runs, with Cianna Barkoye the next best batsman with nine runs. Adding six runs to the score was the extra column. Davehjah Brown snared 2-15, while Aneisha Miller tallied 1-3.