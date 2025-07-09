GFF formulates First Instance Body to manage CONCACAF Club Licensing process

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has formulated the First Instance Body (FIB), an independent committee, which will be tasked with evaluating respective licensing applications of local clubs in accordance with Article 11 of the CONCACAF Club Licensing Regulations.

This was disclosed by an official release from the GFF. According to the correspondence, this is a significant step in the effort of the federation to create a professional environment and to also ensure that all clubs adhere to international standards.

“The establishment of the FIB aligns with the broader objectives of the Concacaf Club Licensing System, a regulatory framework launched in 2013 to raise the standards of football clubs across the region.