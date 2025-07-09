Tahir defends squad composition as Guyana Amazon Warriors prepare for GSL T20 opener

As the 2025 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20 tournament gets underway tomorrow, Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir has come to the defense of his team’s composition, particularly the inclusion of only three Guyanese players in the squad. Speaking at a press conference held yesterday at the franchise’s Camp Street headquarters in Georgetown, Tahir emphasized the team’s longstanding commitment to local development despite this year’s limited representation.

“I think if you look at our previous four years in CPL cricket, we’re the only team that has kept most of the Guyanese players in our squad,” Tahir stated. “This is probably the only time we have fewer locals, but we still have a few. Kemo (Paul) got injured; otherwise, we would’ve had him, Sheppie, Hetty, and three or four youngsters we picked this year who did really well in first-class cricket.”