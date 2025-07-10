ANUG Chairman Mark Defrance says forgery claims ‘already addressed’

Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Dr Mark Defrance, has brushed aside allegations of forgery which recently resurfaced against him, stating that the matter has long been addressed and should not be used to discredit his political involvement.

“This is nothing new,” Defrance said during a telephone interview on Tuesday with Stabroek News. “It’s not anything that is now coming to the forefront. This matter was ventilated publicly by myself and others. I have nothing more to say that would further perpetuate it.”

The allegations, which relate to the alleged forging of a signature during an administrative matter, have resurfaced amid Defrance’s increased political visibility following his alignment with the Azruddin Mohamed-led WIN party.

While declining to speak further on the substance of the matter, Defrance said it had already been resolved through an official hearing.

“This was an administrative hearing presided over by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow. The maximum punishment that could be handed down had already been served—which was the suspension of my clinical licence,” he said.

According to Defrance, the suspension spanned from 2016 to 2018, following a finding by the Medical Council of Guyana that confirmed misconduct. However, he did not confirm whether the misconduct involved forgery, as some sources close to the matter have alleged.

In December last year, during a public statement and press briefing, Defrance acknowledged the misconduct but insisted it had been dealt with fully. “It is a matter that has been laid to rest,” he said at the time. “The issue was left in the past.”

Despite this, questions continue to circulate on social media, particularly now that he holds a senior political post. Asked if he had any message for members of the public who may question his integrity or his party’s transparency, Defrance said:

“My convictions remain unchanged since I entered politics in 2019. I welcome all questions and scrutiny at any time. But on this particular matter, there’s nothing new to be said.”

When asked if a copy of his prior statement could be made available, Defrance noted that he had addressed it publicly on December 2nd, 2023, and that any further comment would simply repeat what had already been shared. He added, “Thank you for reaching out, and I do hope that whatever is reported, it goes out there with clarity.”

The resurfacing of this issue comes at a time when Defrance has been outspoken in his criticisms of public institutions, including the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), calling for greater accountability and integrity.